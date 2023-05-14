TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor spent Mother’s Day morning distributing flowers at a local business impacted by city construction.

The road in front of Moates Florist, Nebraska Avenue, is closed due to work with the Southeast Seminole Heights Flooding Relief Project. Work on the $39 million project began in late 2021.

According to city leaders, the work will relieve flooding in surrounding neighborhoods, create safer driving conditions during wet-weather events, enhance safety for pedestrians and improve fire protection for the area. The project is expected to be completed in 2024.

Castor said she doesn’t want construction to hurt businesses in the area.

“It may take a little extra time to get in here, but, visiting these businesses during the closure means a lot to our local economy,” she said. “Thank you for your support of small businesses as we improve our infrastructure throughout Tampa.”

The mayor arrived at Moates Florist around 9:15 a.m. on Mother’s Day morning to help workers hand out arrangements.