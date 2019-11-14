Maydell Drive Bridge replacement plan approved

With a design plan in place, construction is scheduled to begin in mid-2020

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Maydell Drive Bridge over the Tampa bypass canal was built in 1968, connecting the Palm River area to Tampa. In 2015 the bridge was closed after an underwater inspection found the support system was unstable and structurally deficient.

Since the bridge’s closure, the thousands of drivers who used it to travel between Palm River Road and Adamo Drive have used detours including 78th Street and US-41/50th Street.

Hillsborough County says a final design for a new bridge has gotten the green light to proceed with construction, anticipated to begin in mid-2020.

The new Maydell Drive Bridge will include one northbound and one southbound lane, paved eight-foot-wide emergency lanes, and a barrier wall separating traffic from a five-foot-wide sidewalk and 10-foot-wide bicycle path.

Replacement design provided by Hillsborough County, 2019

Right now, the project timeline estimates completion in late 2022 or early 2023.

The project is estimated to cost Hillsborough County approximately $9.9 million. The county will be reimbursed approximately $3.7 million of the estimated total cost by federal funds.

