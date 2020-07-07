Masks will be required in Hillsborough schools when classes resume, superintendent says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The superintendent of Hillsborough County schools announced Tuesday that face coverings will be required for students, teachers and staff when school starts up next month.

Superintendent Addison Davis posted a message to the community on Twitter saying that, due to coronavirus concerns, face coverings will be required for students, teachers and staff where social distancing is not possible.

Davis says the district will provide three reusable masks to each student on the first day of school. Three reusable masks will also be provided to staff members. The superintendent says a total of more than 760,000 masks will be available thanks to “purchases and donations.” Donations came from the Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center, Humana and AVID.

“We collaborated with medical experts at University of South Florida and Tampa General Hospital to help guide our decision making around protocols and guidelines to ensure the safety of our entire district,” Davis said in his statement. “We can agree that the health and safety of our students, teachers, staff and Hillsborough County residents are paramount to kicking off the 2020-2021 school year next month.”

Davis says he and other district officials “listened to concerns from across the county, confronted internal challenges and consulted medical experts” to figure out ways to limit the spread of coronavirus as students and teachers return to their classrooms.

“Yes there will be challenges and concerns, but I’m confident these obstacles will be met with empathy and understanding to ensure we’re creating a safe learning environment for all,” he said.

According to his statement, the district will be monitoring health updates and recommendations. If conditions improve enough, Davis says he will lift the requirement.

“The spread of coronavirus in our community has shown no signs of decreasing over the past few weeks,” he said. “The Florida Department of Health recommends the use of face coverings, citing that their use helps to slow the spread and helps people who may have COVID-19 but asymptomatic from transmitting the virus to others.”

The first day back to school in Hillsborough County is Aug. 10.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

