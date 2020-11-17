Masked man threatens to shoot Apollo Beach Publix employee before taking off with cash

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a masked man caught on camera demanding money from a Publix employee in Apollo Beach Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the subject walked into the Publix and demanded money from an employee or else he would shoot them. He did not show a weapon.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled in an older grey sedan south on Highway 41.

If you have any information that could help find the suspect, you’re urged to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.

