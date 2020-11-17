Masked man threatens to shoot Apollo Beach Publix employee before taking off with cash

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HCSO

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a masked man caught on camera demanding money from a Publix employee in Apollo Beach Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the subject walked into the Publix and demanded money from an employee or else he would shoot them. He did not show a weapon.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled in an older grey sedan south on Highway 41.

If you have any information that could help find the suspect, you’re urged to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss