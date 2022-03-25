TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mary O’Connor was sworn in as the 43rd Chief of Police of the Tampa Police Department Friday morning.

O’Connor was selected by Mayor Jane Castor seven weeks ago.

“The Tampa Police Department is here to serve you and I will make you this promise, everyday that I put this uniform on, I will strive to continually grow and improve your police department,” Chief O’Connor said. “A key step in doing that is creating a team approach and doing this together.”

O’Connor was confirmed by a 4-2 vote last Thursday. During the public comment before the vote, 25 of the 40 speakers endorsed O’Connor.

She beat out interim Chief Ruben Delgado and an external candidate. She returned to the department after retiring in 2016.