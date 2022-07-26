TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marvel star Paul Bettany has cancelled his appearance at Tampa Bay Comic Convention this weekend.

The convention posted a video message from Bettany on their Facebook page last week.

“A quick message to Tampa area fans… I’m not going to make it as I had intended. So I’m sorry if anybody bought tickets because they thought I was coming. Seems unlikely, but if you did, I owe you a drink. Thank you and I’m sorry again,” Bettany said in the video.

Tampa Bay Comic Convention said in the post Bettany had to cancel “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

“However, we hope to have them again in the near future!” the post said.

Christopher Eccleston also had to cancel his appearance at the convention due to a new scheduling conflict, which was announced on Facebook and Instagram over the weekend.

“I’d just like to say I’m very sorry that I won’t be able to attend this coming weekend because of work and I will miss seeing you all very much. I hope very much to be able to make it next year. Have a great convention and I’ll see you all very soon,” Eccleston said in an Instagram video post.

Those who purchased a product with the cancelling celebrities can upgrade or swap to another product with another guest appearing at the show or issue themselves a self-service refund. Tampa Bay Comic Convention posted instructions on how to proceed with either option.

Tickets for the convention are available online. Day passes are available for $30 for Friday or Sunday and $40 for Saturday. Multi-day passes, as well as VIP passes, are also available. Children under 10 years old get in to the convention for free with the purchase of an adult pass.