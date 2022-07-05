TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A star from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be making his first appearance at Tampa Bay Comic Con at the end of July.

Paul Bettany plays J.A.R.V.I.S. and Vision in Marvel movies and Disney+ shows, including “WandaVision,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Iron Man,” “Captain American: Civil War” and many more.

He has also played in “A Knight’s Tale,” “The Da Vinci Code,” “A Beautiful Mind” and other major motion pictures.

“It’s amazing that we’re finally able to announce that Paul Bettany is coming to Tampa Bay Comic Convention, I can’t believe it…” said Ro Malaga, Tampa Bay Comic Convention spokesperson. “Everybody got super excited and hopefully Tampa Bay, the community comes out and celebrates with us, because it’s going to be amazing.”

Tampa Bay Comic Con will take place at the Tampa Convention Center from July 29 through July 31.

“We have something for the whole family. Bring your friends, bring your kids, bring your girlfriends, boyfriends, anybody and everybody, bring them on through,” said Malaga.

Tickets for the convention are available online. Day passes are available for $30 for Friday or Sunday and $40 for Saturday. Multi-day passes, as well as VIP passes, are also available. Children under 10 years old get in to the convention for free.

“That way parents can be their kids’ superhero because they’re going to an event where there’s people dressed up in cosplay [costume] like Batman, like princesses, like Joker, like everybody and anybody,” said Malaga. “So it’s a great place to get those summer pictures and great memories that last forever.”

As for further surprises leading up to the convention, Malaga said fans will need to stay tuned and follow their social media accounts.

“…because there are those last-minute guests that end up coming through. I meant it’s inevitable, right? Paul Bettany. We have less than a month to go and he signs on, confirms. It’s incredible and awesome,” he said.