Marine veteran spends 7 days up in the air to raise money for Tampa vet

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A U.S. Marines Corps veteran is drawing attention to veterans’ needs in a big way in Tampa.

Scott Burns is spending 168 hours in the honor tower he built, 13 feet up in the air in midtown Tampa. It’s part of his “7 Days for the Troops” fundraiser.

He is raising money for a $16,000 wheelchair to be given to a Tampa veteran. It’s an off-road, specialized wheelchair that can handle trails, beaches and even up to 8″ of water.

“I’m a Marine Corps veteran,” said Burns. “I got injured when I was in the Marines in 1991. I dealt with the injury for almost 22 years and had my leg amputated 10 years ago, so I know what it is to need the wheelchair.”

Burns and his uncle built the honor tower in three days. It has a tent to sleep in and a restroom on the second floor, ensuring he won’t touch the ground for seven days.

The tower is also equipped with music and entertainment. Burns is encouraging people to stop by.

He has been in the honor tower since Sunday, March 13 at 2 p.m. He’ll come down on the March 19 at 2 p.m. At that time, he will present the veteran will the wheelchair.

If you would like to support Burns in his goal, you can stop by in-person or text “donate” to 662-502-5069. You can also visit his website.