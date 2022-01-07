Mardi Gras returns to Busch Gardens through March

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mardi Gras is returning to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay beginning this weekend.

Mardi Gras-style live music and New Orleans-inspired entertainment will roll through the theme park on weekends and select dates through March 6.

Park guests can catch festival beads from roaming performers throughout the day and “dance through spacious walkways,” Busch Gardens says.

Cajun cuisine is also headed to the park with shrimp po’ boys, jambalaya and gumbo, beignets and handcrafted cocktails like hurricanes.

(Photo: Busch Gardens)

(Photo: Busch Gardens)

Busch Gardens says guests who purchase a Fun Card for $120.99 will receive an Adventure Island Fun Card free for a limited time.