TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The downtown Tampa penthouse that once housed former Buccaneers tight-end Rob Gronkowski is up for sale — sporting a hefty $5.4 million price tag.

The 4 bed, 4.5 bath “mansion in the sky” is on the 28th floor in the Towers of Channelside development, coming in at a whopping 4,800 square feet.

Courtesy Blake Yeager Photography

The Naples-based relator, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, said the condo’s defining feature is a 1,100 square foot wrap-around terrace showcasing views of downtown Tampa and Ybor City, as well as the distant St. Petersburg skyline across Tampa Bay.

Courtesy Blake Yeager Photography

The inside of the home features 10-foot windows and modern design, with marble floors spanning the length of the open floor plan. Photos of the condo show an opulent main bathroom and a sleek-looking fireplace encased in glass.

Courtesy Blake Yeager Photography

The penthouse, built in 2011, also comes with underground parking and a private poolside cabana with full plumbing, which the relator said is worth $200,000. The $3,400 monthly HOA fee covers building-wide amenities like a 24-hour concierge, clubhouse and pool.

If you are in the market for a lavish penthouse – or are a certain Bucs quarterback who could soon be looking for a bachelor pad – you can view the listing here.