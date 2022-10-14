TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The downtown Tampa penthouse that once housed former Buccaneers tight-end Rob Gronkowski is up for sale — sporting a hefty $5.4 million price tag.
The 4 bed, 4.5 bath “mansion in the sky” is on the 28th floor in the Towers of Channelside development, coming in at a whopping 4,800 square feet.
The Naples-based relator, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, said the condo’s defining feature is a 1,100 square foot wrap-around terrace showcasing views of downtown Tampa and Ybor City, as well as the distant St. Petersburg skyline across Tampa Bay.
The inside of the home features 10-foot windows and modern design, with marble floors spanning the length of the open floor plan. Photos of the condo show an opulent main bathroom and a sleek-looking fireplace encased in glass.
The penthouse, built in 2011, also comes with underground parking and a private poolside cabana with full plumbing, which the relator said is worth $200,000. The $3,400 monthly HOA fee covers building-wide amenities like a 24-hour concierge, clubhouse and pool.
If you are in the market for a lavish penthouse – or are a certain Bucs quarterback who could soon be looking for a bachelor pad – you can view the listing here.