Man’s body found in vehicle in Progress Village

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An investigation is underway in Progress Village after a man was found dead inside a vehicle there on Tuesday evening, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call from a concerned citizen who reported a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Progress Village Recreational Center, 8701 Progress Bouelvard.

When the officers arrived, they found a man dead inside the vehicle. Deputies said the man had suffered trauma to his upper body.

“Our deputies will work through the night and morning to process the scene and collect evidence that will help paint a clearer picture of what happened and who is responsible for this man’s death,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Those with information regarding the man’s death are being asked to call detectives at at (813) 247-8200.

