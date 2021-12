TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Tampa have opened an investigation after a man’s body was found in the Hillsborough River on Wednesday morning.

Police said the body was found in the water behind a vacant home in the in the 4800 block of River Hills Drive.

A neighbor saw the body around 11:35 a.m. and called police, then officers arrived to find the man dead in the water.

It’s unclear if investigators suspect foul play. Further information was not immediately available.