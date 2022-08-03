TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are working to uncover what led to the discovery of a man’s body in a Tampa park early Wednesday morning.

Tampa police were called to Centennial Park in Ybor City Wednesday around 6:50 a.m. after a 911 caller reported the body. When officers arrived, they said they found the body of an adult black man with upper body trauma.

Officers said a preliminary investigation suggested the man’s death was not a random incident and the suspect and victim were known to each other.

Detectives working to develop additional leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa Police at (813) 231-6130.