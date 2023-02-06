HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)–“Everybody got hurt,” Mike Hanna said. “My customers got scared.”

Mike Hanna caught it all on his security cameras.

“The driver gets out,” he explained. “The one in the backseat, he gets to the front.”

“He gets the gun and shoots the guy,” Hanna continued. “He drives back the car and they run away.”

The video shows a vehicle pulling up to the pump.

Less than a minute later you can see someone get out from the backseat, getting into an altercation with the driver.

Shortly after, the driver gets out of the car and the shooter moves to the driver’s seat.

The surveillance video shows the gunman then shooting the passenger, and then driving off from the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Just minutes later, investigators were on the scene.

“When our deputies arrived, they found a man had been shot,” said Marco Villarreal with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. “We quickly sent that man to the hospital.”

He was declared dead.

“Our detectives immediately started working this case as a homicide,” Villarreal said.

The sheriff says this is an isolated incident, but they will not stop until the shooter is found.

“We have a good idea of who the suspect is, we know that they were known to each other, we just got to find them and put them away,” Villarreal said.