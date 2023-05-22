TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple of manatees and a calf were spotted swimming near Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa this week.

Thurman Dixon shared photos and videos of the sea cows and said they have been there all week.

“Every year my family and I drive to Crystal River to see the manatees, but this year there has been a great surprise. Manatees right on Bayshore, enjoying the spring water pouring out from the forgotten Palma Ceia Spring,” Thurman Dixon told News Channel 8.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, manatees can be found in fresh or salt water.

They prefer calmer rivers, estuaries, bays and canals around Florida.