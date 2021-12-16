Manatee that suffered from red tide released at Manatee Viewing Center

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and ZooTampa are scheduled to release a manatee Thursday that suffered from red tide earlier in the year.

FWC said the small manatee, Baylo, was rescued after suffering from neurological signs from exposure to red tide on Oct. 9, in St. Petersburg.

The manatee will be released at the TECO Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach on Thursday, Dec. 15 around 10:30 a.m.

