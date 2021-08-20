Manatee found covered with lesions released after months of ZooTampa care

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An injured manatee that was found covered in lesions all over her body earlier this year has been released back into the wild after months of care at ZooTampa.

The zoo posted an initial photo of the rough-looking manatee when she first arrived to its critical care center, along with photos of her release.

(Source: ZooTampa)

According to the zoo, the manatee known as Citrine was brought to the facility on Jan. 15 from Three Sisters Spring, suffering from a severe case of cold stress, which caused the lesions.

Citrine was released back into Florida waters recently. Manatees are usually released where they were initially rescued.

(Source: ZooTampa)

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, during a record year for manatee deaths, a total of 912 manatees have died.

If you see a manatee that appears to be injured or distressed, do not interfere. You can call *FWC or #FWC.