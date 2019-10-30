Manager, employees of breeding facility where 355 dogs seized appear in court

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The manager and employees of a pet breeding facility, where 355 dogs were seized last month, appeared in court in Hillsborough County Wednesday.

Alice Holt and four others went before Judge Daryl M. Manning around 9:45 a.m.

They were in court for a petition to enjoin, which is being sought by Hillsborough County officials. Those officials want to prevent Holt and others from owning animals or having custody of them, paperwork says.

Documents show the dogs weren’t properly cared for and some lived in urine and feces.

“I’ve seen dental disease, skin issues, eye infections,” said Dr. Mallory Offner, chief veterinarian for Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.

One dog died just before the seizure in September, officials said.

County leaders explained there’s a history of issues at the business. Dogs were seized there in 1999, 2011 and problems were reported in 2015, records show.

“We’ve had dealings with them as much as 20 years ago,” said Scott Trebatoski, Director of the county’s Pet Resource Center.

This time, county leaders got complaints about potential problems and looked into them.

The seized dogs still haven’t been adopted but certainly could in the near future, a county spokesman said.

Holt and the other employees are due in court on Nov. 20, the judge said.