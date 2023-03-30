TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Tampa on Wednesday.

Tampa police were called to N. Brooks St. in Sulphur Springs at 11:32 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

The victim drove himself to the 1300 block of Busch Blvd. and called the police. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tampa police said investigators are working to figure out what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Tampa police by calling 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app. Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), visit the Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay website, or use the free Crime Stoppers mobile app and select “Tampa.”