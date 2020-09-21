LIVE NOW /
Man wounded in shooting outside Ybor City hookah bar

Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man in his 30s is in stable condition after being shot in front of a hookah bar in Ybor City Monday morning.

Police said the man was shot in the thigh on the sidewalk in front of Habibi Cafe & Hookah Bar, 1632 East 7th Avenue, around 12:45 a.m., and that the bullet went through his thigh.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, and is in stable condition.

Police said the suspect, a Black male, fled the scene, and has not been located.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

