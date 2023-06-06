TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The man who allegedly jumped in the alligator habitat at Busch Gardens on Wednesday has been arrested, according to Tampa police.

Police say Jacob Pursifull, 23, jumped over the fence unlawfully and entered the enclosure, while another subject filmed the event.

The man originally jumped into the alligator habitat to film a video. That video was uploaded to social media where investigators tracked him down. A probable cause warrant was issued for his arrest.

“We will not tolerate this blatant disregard of our safety rules and are working with law enforcement on this matter. The safety and well-being of our guests, ambassadors, and animals remain a top priority,” the theme park said.

Pursifull was located and arrested in the 6500 block of Commerce Palms Drive Monday evening.

The suspect was charged with burglary, theft of service and trespass. He is being held at Orient Road Jail.