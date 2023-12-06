Related video above: ‘The system is very much struggling’: Mother tried to help suspect who hit deputies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The man accused of intentionally ramming a vehicle into two Hillsborough County deputies last month is unable to stand trial, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Ralph Bouzy, 28, did not appear in the Tampa courtroom for his competency hearing. He previously pled not guilty to three counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.

On Wednesday, Judge Mark Kiser reviewed a report on Bouzy’s mental health, which stated he received an inadequate score on five of the six competency requirements. The judge concurred with state prosecutors’ request to place him in a treatment facility.

Kiser ruled that Bouzy is incompetent and ordered him to be held in a secure mental health facility until his competency is returned. Until he is reevaluated and deemed mentally fit, he will not stand trial.

Deputy Manny Santos and Corporal Carlos Brito. (HCSO)

On the morning of Nov. 9, Bouzy’s mother called 911 to report her son’s violent behavior. After Hillsborough County deputies responded to their neighborhood, Bouzy was accused of intentionally ramming his car into Corporal Carlos Brito and Deputy Manny Santos, leaving them with serious injuries.

A third deputy managed to avoid being hit with the car during the same incident. Santos was released from Tampa General Hospital shortly before Thanksgiving and Brito was released on Tuesday.

Bouzy’s mother reported that she tried several times to get him help for his mental health, but was not successful.