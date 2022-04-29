TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The man accused of biting a deputy early Thursday morning may have been a victim himself, according to an update from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 3000 block of Causeway Boulevard Thursday just before 12:30 a.m. Authorities said several drivers reported a man possibly under the influence darting in and out of traffic.

Deputies ordered the man to get out of the road for the safety of himself and other motorists, but he took off, running down the road, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies gave chase and managed to restrain him. That’s when the man became “violent, biting a deputy several times.”

Once the man was in custody, deputies said he “suffered a medical episode” and became unresponsive. Life-saving measures were given and the man was transported to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition. Authorities said he had several drugs in his system, including meth.

On Friday, authorities said the man was pronounced dead.

“We have reason to believe the man may have been a victim of a crime before his interaction with law enforcement,” a news release from HSCO said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with FDLE and the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the man’s cause of death. Due to Marsy’s Law, his name will not be released until the investigation is complete.