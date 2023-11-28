TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating an attack at Club Skye that left a man in critical condition Monday morning.

Officers said at about 1:17 a.m., the man approached a performer who just had a concert at Club Skye, located on East 8th Avenue in Ybor City, for a photo. Club Skye’s website showed that the performer for that night was Nardo Wick, a rapper from Jacksonville.

According to a release, a group of people “who appeared to be affiliated with the performer” punched the fan, inflicting severe injuries on him. Video of the incident showed the fan approach the group before he was punched against a wall and punched again, knocking him to the ground.

The victim was taken to a hospital outside of Hillsborough County, where the attack was reported to authorities.

Police said the victim remained in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon. The victim’s family identified him as George Obregón, 20.

“Detectives are aware of the videos circulating social media and are interested in speaking to anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information that would assist in identifying the suspects,” the department said.

If you know anything, call Tampa police at 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.