Man was reloading ammunition prior to Seffner house explosion, fire rescue says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An explosion that destroyed a Hillsborough County home and left two people injured was apparently caused by a man reloading ammunition in his home.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the man who is currently in critical condition was able to tell fire crews he was actively reloading small arms ammunition inside the house with around six pounds or more of smokeless powder near the area when the explosion took place just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The explosion sent neighbors in a panic, like Andria Jones. She lives a few doors down.

“We actually thought something was falling through our roof. It made us duck inside of our house,” Jones said.

Jones said there was no fire or flames, just a cloud of white smoke.

“They saw a man lying on the ground and he was bloody and they told him stay down because of electric wires, then they heard a woman screaming for help,” Jones said.

HCFR says the woman has since been treated and released from the hospital; while the man is in critical but stable condition.

No other nearby residents or animals were injured and investigators say no evidence discovered points towards criminal charges.

The residence was turned over to the homeowners and is a total loss.