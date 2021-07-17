Man wanted in Tampa apartment murder investigation

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in one of the recent homicides at Willow Brooke Apartments.

The sheriff’s offIce said Katrell Hubbard, 25, is suspected of murdering a man at the complex on July 9. The man was found inside the apartment with upper body trauma after officers were called for a reported shooting.

Hubbard is said to be thin, stands six feet three inches tall, and has short dreadlocks. He faces a second-degree murder charge.

If you know where he is, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. 

