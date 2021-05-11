Man wanted in Gibsonton shooting arrested in Alabama, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man in critical condition over the weekend.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Angel Hernandez-Tellez was arrested without incident by the Hale County Sheriff’s Office in Greensboro, Alabama.

At about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting in the 10000 block of Lula Street in Gibsonton and found a man lying in the roadway. Deputies say he was rushed to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Witnesses told deputies Hernandez-Tellez was involved in an altercation with a different man before the shooting, and had grabbed a firearm and fired one shot at the victim, who was not involved in the original altercation.

He now faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm.