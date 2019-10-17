Man wanted for shooting at car with paintball gun in Carrollwood, injuring driver

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man suspected of shooting at a car with a paintball gun in the Carrollwood area is being sought by deputies.

The incident happened near the intersection of Casey Road and Lowell Road at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to deputies, a man in a 2019 Toyota Corolla pulled up to a car and fired multiple shots at the vehicle with a paintball gun before leaving the scene.

The driver suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Proenza’s Vehicle: White 2019 Toyota Corolla, FL Tag # LKTJ96

(Not Actual Vehicle Pictured) (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives were able to identify the shooter as 18-year-old Orlando Proenza Junior.

Junior is believed to reside in the Hudson area, deputies said. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Deputies said Junior’s vehicle had tinted windows and the Florida license plate number LKTJ96.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call detectives at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

