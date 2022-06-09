BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they said filmed a victim in a bathroom at a Brandon office building.

HCSO said the victim saw a man with a phone in his hand recording them while they were using the bathroom. The suspect then drove off in a a dark gray Toyota Tacoma with a cardboard box in the bed of the truck.

The victim is described as being between 20-25 years old and weighing 225-250 pounds.

In pictures provided by the sheriff’s office, the man is wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, and gray shoes.



The suspect’s truck (Courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCSO at 813-247-8200. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.