TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department said a man is wanted for impersonating a police officer and then exposing himself to a woman at a hotel.

Tampa detectives said the suspect was seen displaying a badge to a woman before pulling her into a stairwell and exposing himself to her at the Ramada Inn on West Shore Boulevard on Feb. 22.

Investigators said the woman pushed the man away from her before running to safety. Police said she was not injured during the incident.

Detectives said surveillance video shows the suspect coming out of a stairwell in the lobby of the hotel immediately after the incident before walking northbound onto the property next door.

Police said the man is described as a white or Hispanic male, with a possible Cuban accent. He appears to be in his 30s and has a muscular build with a belly and some facial hair.

In the video, the man is seen wearing a long-sleeved pink shirt and blue jeans.

“Our investigators will work tirelessly to apprehend the suspect in this case before he can victimize anyone else,” said Interim Police Chief Lee Bercaw. “It is a felony to impersonate a police officer and we take any report of this happening very seriously. Our community can always ask a Tampa police officer for identifying information and then call our nonemergency line to confirm the information provided if they believe the person may be impersonating an officer.”

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Tampa police.