Man wanted for breaking into sleeping family’s Tampa home, robbing them, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are looking for a man wanted in a robbery early Saturday morning.

The Tampa Police Department wrote on its Facebook page that a man broke into a home in the area of Mable Street around 3 a.m. while the family inside slept.

Police said the man spent around 20 minutes inside the home before entering a bedroom and robbing a member of the family of some cash.

He then fled the home with the money without hurting anyone. Photos from surveillance cameras showed the man wandering through the home.

The suspect’s shoes (Courtesy of Tampa Police Department)

The robber is said to be a man, possibly in his 20s. If you know who he is, contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc.