Man wanted for attempted robbery at Bank of Tampa, deputies say

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in an attempted robbery at a bank in Brandon.

The HCSO said at 4:35 p.m. Thursday, a man entered the Bank of Tampa in Brandon, approached a bank teller, and asked for a deposit slip.

The man then filled in an account number on the bottom of the slip but wrote “Robberry 10,000-15,000, unmarked 100’s” on the top right-hand corner of the slip, the sheriff’s office said. However, deputies said the teller just told the would-be robber their account number was too long and needed his driver’s license to pull up the account.

At this point the man said he’d get the license from his car and left, only to never to return. The sheriff’s office said he left the parking lot and turned east on Oakfield Drive.

“Thankfully, nobody was injured over the course of this incident,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We have a video that gives us a good look at the suspect. Someone out there knows who this person is and I’m asking anyone who knows something about him, to please call us.”

The suspect is said to be as a white man between 35 and 40 years of age. He stands between 5’6″ and 5’8″ tall and is believed to weigh about 150 pounds.

The sheriff’s office said the man was last seen wearing “light-colored shorts, a maroon pullover jacket with a black undershirt, long black socks, a hat with sunglasses on top, and a black face mask with a Gator facemask over the top of it.” His vehicle is said to be an older silver sedan, either a Honda or Toyota.

The sheriff’s office asks those with information to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.