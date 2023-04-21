TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a robbery that took place at an apartment Wednesday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said the robbery happened at the Belara Lakes Apartments complex on Cool Springs Road.

According to police, a man threw a woman to the ground, punched her, and stole her backpack before running toward Haven Waters Edge Apartments.

The woman survived with minor injuries but had cuts and bruising to her face as a result, the department said.

The alleged thief is described as being a “bald black male, 30-49 years of age, 5’7″-5’8″, with a thin build and a goatee.”

The department said anyone with information on the case can call 813-231-6130, send a tip to TIP411, or call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.



