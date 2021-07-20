Man wanted after stealing, cashing winning lottery tickets in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is wanted in Hillsborough County for stealing and cashing in winning lottery tickets valued over $1,000, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the suspect went into Thornton’s gas station and stole two packs of lottery tickets. He would later cash these tickets at stores in Tampa and Brandon.

‘”This man stole more than $1,500 in lottery tickets and cigarettes and mistakenly thought he was going to get away with it,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

The thief is said to be driving a black Dodge RAM with a silver vertical stripe on the passenger rear side.

If you know who he is or have info pertaining to the crime, call the HCSO at 813-247-8200.