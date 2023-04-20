TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is looking for a man accused of kidnapping and raping a DoorDash driver.

Police said a woman in her early 20s was making a DoorDash delivery to the Residence Inn on West Boy Scout Boulevard around 11 p.m. Tuesday when she was approached by a man armed with a gun. Investigators said the man then forced her back into her car.

Officers said the woman had AirPods in her ears and was talking on the phone with her girlfriend, who quickly realized that a robbery was occurring. The victim’s family called police and officers were dispatched to the hotel.

Investigators said the man forced the woman at gunpoint to drive to the Belara Lakes Apartments on North Waterford Avenue, where he then raped her.

Police said the victim’s family had been tracking the woman’s phone and arrived at the apartment complex. They were able to rescue the woman from her car. The suspect then started firing multiple shots at them, with one shot hitting a family member of the victim’s girlfriend. He then fled the scene.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the suspect is described as a Black male in his late 20s to early 30s. He’s approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a thin build and facial hair. He was wearing a blue, long-sleeved shirt or hoodie and black pants.

“It is clear this suspect has no regard for human life,” said Interim Chief Lee Bercaw. “Detectives are actively gathering evidence in an effort to quickly identify and apprehend him. I am urging anyone who may have seen or heard something nearby to please call us with those details, no matter how minimal they may seem to be. It could be the information we need to arrest this criminal before he’s able to hurt another member of our community.”

Officers released a composite sketch of the suspect and are asking the community to take a good look at the image.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411.

Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 1-800-873-TIPS.