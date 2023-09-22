TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police said they are looking for a man responsible for a deadly shooting Friday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said at about 8:30 a.m., two men got into a confrontation in the area of East Busch Boulevard and North Connechusett Road.

During the confrontation, one man pulled out a gun and shot the other, leading him to die at the scene, police said.

According to detectives, the shooter is described as “a white male of medium build between the ages of 30 to 40 years old.” He was said to be wearing all-black clothing at the time of the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.