Man uses concealed carry gun to shoot teen while being robbed, Tampa police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead at the Takomah Trail Park in Tampa on Tuesday.

Police said Ian Thomas, 16, was with a group of individuals when they shot and robbed a 32-year-old man inside the park.

The man responded to the robbery by firing his “legally-owned and properly-permitted” concealed gun, which fatally struck Thomas, the Tampa Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they said both the suspects and the robbery victim fled the area. The man who shot Thomas was later found at a different location and cooperated with detectives. He was later sent to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and further charges may be pending.