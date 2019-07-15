Man believes tires were slashed as payback for reporting suspected drug activity in Thonotosassa

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) – The neighborhood in remote Hillsborough County is about as quiet as it gets.

But Cody Hough, who lives at a home on the corner of Rockridge Circle, recently witnessed more activity than normal coming from a home down the street.

“I noticed high traffic. A lot of vehicles coming and going. They’d stay two minutes and leave,” Hough told 8 On Your Side.

A search warrant filed in Hillsborough County Court shows detectives with Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office investigated a drug-related home invasion robbery at a home on Rockridge Circle.

Then, when the activity continued, Hough took matters into his own hands.

“Everybody knows,” he said. “Nobody wants to do anything about it.”

Hough shot cell phone video. He snapped pictures. He jotted down license plate numbers.

Then one night, his home security camera caught something that certainly caught his eye.

“It happened, I would say, two weeks after I started surveillance,” he said.

A woman, lurking in the darkness, went up to his 2018 Ford Mustang and slashed all four tires.

The crime set Hough back more than $1,200, he says.

He thinks the culprit targeted him because he has targeted the suspected drug house for months.

The sheriff’s office is investigating, records show. A spokeswoman tells 8 On Your Side that no arrests have been made in connection to the slashing.

Hough wants more to be done.

“I do hope that the sheriff’s office is going to look at it a little bit harder, take some surveillance of the home. I’ve done my share,” he said Monday. “I work hard. Everyday. And I got to come home and see all of this nonsense. It’s not good.”