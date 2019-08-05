Man taken into custody after SWAT situation in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with deputies in Plant City, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Jesse Rosas Brueckner on Doc Pricher Road just before 8 a.m.

He was wanted on an arrest warrant for aggravated assault out of Tampa.

On 4 p.m. Sunday evening, Tampa police responded to a call on N. Temple Avenue.

Police said Brueckner fled the scene in a vehicle, and was later tracked to a home in plant city.

When deputies arrived to the home, Brueckner’s relatives came outside and told he did not live there and showed up unannounced.

The crisis negotiation team tried to talk with Brueckner and convince him to come out, but he refused.

The SWAT team entered the home and found Brueckner hiding in the master bathroom where he was arrested.

“When we have a swat situation of this nature that involves a subject with aggravated assault charges with a firearm, the basis of it is our concern, first is for the safety of those residents around and in the house, so our effort is to secure the perimeter so no one accidentally drives into an area,” said Col. C.M. Dominguez with the Hillsborough Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Brueckner will face charges for aggravated assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

Additional charges are forthcoming.

