Man suspected of setting Tampa Champs Sports store on fire arrested in New York, ATF says

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives says the man accused of setting fire to a Champs Sports store in Tampa has been arrested in New York.

The man will be extradited back to Tampa where he will face charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is preparing a release with the man’s name and charges but did not say when that would be released.

Video released by the Tampa Police Department shows a shirtless man throwing a object on fire reportedly causing “thousands” of dollars in damage.

The ATF had previously announced a $2,500 reward to identify the man.

The police department arrested 41 individuals from that night caused by riots following the death of George Floyd.