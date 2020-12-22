LIVE NOW /
Man suffers injuries in Tampa shooting

Hillsborough County

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Tampa police are investigating a shooting that left a man with injuries Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 9700 block of Commerce Street after the man called for medical assistance. Police believe the man was shot at another location. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Officers will be at the hospital soon to conduct interviews.

Further information was not immediately available.

