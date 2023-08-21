TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department said it is looking for a burglar who stole over $10,000 in food items from a local restaurant.

Police said at 11:26 p.m., a man broke into the storage of Bayshore Mediterranean Grill on South MacDill Avenue.

The suspect ended up putting $10,885 worth of meat and other ingredients in the bag before leaving, according to a release.

The department is asking anyone with information on the theft to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via Tip411.