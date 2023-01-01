TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after being stabbed multiple times with a broken bottle at a New Year’s Eve party in Hillsborough County.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a reported stabbing at around 5:15 a.m. Sunday at the Palm Flats apartments, which is near the University Mall.

Deputies said they found a man in the street with stab wounds. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue paramedics attempted CPR, but the man died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was reportedly involved in a fight with Plasido Castro Bibiano, 37, at an outdoor New Year’s Eve party. During the altercation, deputies said Bibiano allegedly broke a beer bottle and stabbed the victim with it multiple times.

Bibiano was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail and charged with second degree murder with a weapon. Jail records indicate Bibiano lives in Burgaw, North Carolina.

“This is not the way to start the new year,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “When anger turns into violence, lives can be lost, and families destroyed. This suspect is now facing serious charges.”