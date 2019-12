HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County emergency crews are investigating a stabbing that took place Thursday afternoon.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, a man was found with stab wounds near East Adamo Drive and South 78th Street.

Officials say the suspect in the stabbing is at large in this case.

Deputies say the man was transported to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries. The cause of the stabbing is under investigation.