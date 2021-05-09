Man sitting or lying down on Causeway Boulevard struck, killed by SUV

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —A man was either sitting down or lying on a Hillsborough road when he was struck and killed by an SUV early Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident occurred at about 6:15 a.m. on Causeway Boulevard near 82nd Street South in Palm River-Clair Mel.

The Highway Patrol said a 27-year-old Brandon man had been sitting or lying down in a travel lane when he was struck by an SUV driven by a 78-year-old from Wimauma. The man died at the scene.

The incident shut down the westbound lanes of the roadway. They have since reopened.