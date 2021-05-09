Man sitting or lying down on Causeway Boulevard struck, killed by SUV

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —A man was either sitting down or lying on a Hillsborough road when he was struck and killed by an SUV early Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident occurred at about 6:15 a.m. on Causeway Boulevard near 82nd Street South in Palm River-Clair Mel.

The Highway Patrol said a 27-year-old Brandon man had been sitting or lying down in a travel lane when he was struck by an SUV driven by a 78-year-old from Wimauma. The man died at the scene.

The incident shut down the westbound lanes of the roadway. They have since reopened.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss