TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Tampa early Wednesday morning.

At about 5:20 a.m., the Tampa Police Department was called to the 8600 block of North 11th Street and found the man in his mid-40s suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers began to administer first aid to him, then paramedics arrived and rushed the man to an area hospital, where he died.

“While it is early in the investigation, currently detectives do not believe this to be a random act,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call 813-231-6130. You can also download the TampaPD app and submit a tip, or send it via TIP411.