TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after he was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds in Tampa on Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to the area of 11th Street North and Linebaugh Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

Officers said they found a man laying in the road with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting and did not share any details about the victim. If you have information about the incident, you’re asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 or by sending a text to TIP411 (847411).

You can also submit your tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477).