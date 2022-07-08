TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said one man was killed in a shooting near a popular bar in South Tampa.

Shortly before 3 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near MacDinton’s, which is in the 400 block of South Howard Avenue.

Police arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds. They performed life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

The shooter was detained nearby and is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

“At this time there is no continuing threat of violence to the community,” police said in a news release.

Further information was not immediately available.