Man shot, killed in front yard at Tampa home following domestic dispute, deputies say

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man in Tampa.

Deputies say at 4 p.m. witnesses described hearing gunshots on the 9300 block of Eden Drive. When deputies arrived, they discovered a man’s body lying on the front yard.

At this time, detectives believe this was the result of a domestic-related dispute. The sheriff’s office says evidence suggests a confrontation took place outside the residence when a person shot the victim.

“A man is dead due to another person’s complete lack of civility and respect for human life,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our detectives are still working out the details of this violent encounter, but can confirm there is no threat to public safety.”

No information was released on the suspect.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.