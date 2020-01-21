Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senate to debate rules, procedures ahead of opening statements

Man shot, killed during dispute at Brandon home, deputies say

Hillsborough County

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was shot and killed after a dispute with another man at a Brandon home Tuesday morning, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, previously lived at the home near Edgedale Circle and Kingsway Road with a female resident. Deputies said he was at the home Tuesday to pick up his personal belongings and got into an altercation with another man, also in his 30s, who was also visiting the home.

During an altercation in the front yard, the second male visitor shot and killed the victim, the sheriff’s office said.

The alleged shooter remained at the scene and called 911, deputies said. He is currently being questioned.

